ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli takes bowling duties in practice match, Twitter reacts with sarcasm

As team India prepares for their T20 World Cup campaign, one of their biggest worries has been Hardik Pandya’s availability to clear a few overs as the sixth bowler. It seems that the skipper Virat Kohli has taken it upon himself to counter this. In the second warm-up game against Australia, Virat could be seen bowling to the Australian batters. While Virat did not any wicket, he gave just 12 runs in his 2 overs at an economy of 6.

Fans could not control their excitement of this site and took to Twitter to react to this rare visual with humour and sarcasm. Many fans were reminded of the time when Steve Smith had bowled to Kohli by juxtaposing that image with yesterday with Virat bowling to Smith. “October 20, 2010 – Steve Smith Bowling to Virat Kohli October 20, 2021 – Virat Kohli bowling to Steve Smith,” the caption read.

20th October 2010 - Steve Smith Bowling to @imVkohli20th October 2021 - Virat Kohli bowling to Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/G6Db6dotdZ — Prasanna Ku Nayak (@prasannabjym) October 21, 2021

A Twitter user sarcastically called Virat the greatest right-arm quick bowler. “This over made me realise that Kohli is the greatest right-arm quick bowler,” the tweet read.

This over made me realise that Kohli is the greatest right arm quick bowler— I S H A N ¹⁸  (@Kohlify_18) October 20, 2021

The official Twitter handle for the T20 World Cup also expressed surprise with a tweet that read, “It’s Kohli VS Smith, Just not how you imagined it to be…”

It's Kohli 🆚 Smith 🔥Just not how you imagined it to be…#T20WorldCup https://t.co/CNdQnMEOeZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2021

A fan cherished the moment and said, “Virat Kohli bowling under Rohit Sharma captaincy. Wow. How Delightful this is.”

Virat Kohli bowling under Rohit Sharma captaincy. Wow. How Delightful this is. 😍🥰 — The Cricketist (@dCricketist) October 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma captained team India in the second game and did say that with Hardik not having much bowling practice before the tournament, Virat, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Rohit himself might bowl a few overs to fill up the space of the sixth bowler.

A Twitter user had a hilarious reaction to this too and used the ‘Toh seekhna padega’ visual from Hera Pheri (2000), and wrote, “ Kohli to Surya Kumar Yadav: Can you bowl a few overs for us? SKY: No, I can’t bowl.”

Kohli to Surya Kumar Yadav: Can you bowl a few overs for us?SKY: No, I can't bowl.#INDvAUS #T20WorldCup #WarmupsOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/opOBPx6FDz— SAMRAAT MAHARJAN (@MaharjanSamraat) October 20, 2021

Another praised Kohli for being a perfect team man posting a collage of 4 images where Kohli can be seen batting, bowling, fielding, and wicketkeeping.

Talking about the match, India comfortably beat Australia with Rohit Sharma scoring a half-century and Ravichandran Ashwin taking two wickets. India will play their opening encounter against Pakistan on Sunday, October 24, at the Dubai International Stadium. The high-octane clash will begin at 7:30 pm.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here