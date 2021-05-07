- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: ICC Cancels European Qualifiers Due to Covid-19
The ICC has called off the European qualifiers for the T20 World Cup which is to be held in 2022.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 7, 2021, 12:54 PM IST
The International cricket council has called off the European qualifiers for the upcoming T20 world cup in Australia that is going to be played in 2022. The ICC said in a statement that quarantine protocols of several countries were the reason behind this move. The tournament was scheduled to be played in Belgium but the government was not in favour of issuing the clearance.
Virat Kohli Comes in Aid for Covid-Ravaged Mumbai, Just a Day After IPL Suspension
“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe C Qualifier which Belgium was due to host between 5 and 10 July involved Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Isle of Man, Portugal, Romania, Serbia.After extensive consultation with both hosts, participating Members, the relevant governments, public health authorities and in line with the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning of COVID-19 the only course of action was to cancel the three events,” the statement issued by ICC said.
“The cancellation was as a result of over half of the countries still facing significant restrictions on free movement and extensive quarantine periods for returning Members back into their home countries, as well as domestic restrictions in place preventing teams from selecting and preparing squads for the tournaments. Full approval from the Belgian government for the staging of the event based on the Bio-Safety Mitigation strategies proposed by the ICC was also not obtained,” it added.
IPL 2021 Suspended: VVS Laxman Recounts ‘Understandable Anxiety & Unrest’ in SRH Camp
This development comes after IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely after multiple cases were being reported from the bio-bubble. It first started when Varun Chakravarthy of KKR and his colleague Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Then it was above mentioned CSK staff that fallen prey to the virus. Wriddhiman Saha then became another casualty in New Delhi bio-bubble. Later Amit Mishra too tested positive for Covid-19. As of now, the league has been called off and BCCI is looking to resume the tournament in late September or in November.
