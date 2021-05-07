ICC T20 World Cup 2022: ICC Cancels European Qualifiers Due to Covid-19

The International cricket council has called off the European qualifiers for the upcoming T20 world cup in Australia that is going to be played in 2022. The ICC said in a statement that quarantine protocols of several countries were the reason behind this move. The tournament was scheduled to be played in Belgium but the government was not in favour of issuing the clearance.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe C Qualifier which Belgium was due to host between 5 and 10 July involved Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Isle of Man, Portugal, Romania, Serbia.After extensive consultation with both hosts, participating Members, the relevant governments, public health authorities and in line with the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning of COVID-19 the only course of action was to cancel the three events,” the statement issued by ICC said.

“The cancellation was as a result of over half of the countries still facing significant restrictions on free movement and extensive quarantine periods for returning Members back into their home countries, as well as domestic restrictions in place preventing teams from selecting and preparing squads for the tournaments. Full approval from the Belgian government for the staging of the event based on the Bio-Safety Mitigation strategies proposed by the ICC was also not obtained,” it added.

