ICC T20 World Cup 2022: When Will New Zealand Announce Their Squad After Reportedly Missing The Deadline?

With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 starting in less than month’s time, the various participating teams from across the globe have started revealing their squads. According to unconfirmed reports, the ICC had set September 15 as the deadline to finalise and announce squads but five teams including New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland and UAE have seemingly missed it.

There’s been no official announcement from the ICC whether it has set a deadline to do so but with as many as 11 teams confirming their squads, it’s strange that five are yet to make the announcement.

However, New Zealand Cricket have said they will be naming their 15-man squad on September 20 though.

“Coach Gary Stead will name our 15-man squad to compete at this year’s @T20WorldCup in Australia at Auckland’s Avondale College on Tuesday the 20th of September,” team’s official handle posted on Thursday.

New Zealand made the final of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but lost to Australia in the summit clash.

The T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia from October 16 with 16 international teams playing 45 matches with the final to scheduled for November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia were originally scheduled to host the event in 2020 but the covid pandemic forced it to be postponed and it was re-scheduled for 16 October – 13 November 2022.

The matches will be played in Adelaide (Adelaide Oval), Brisbane (The Gabba), Geelong (Kardinia Park Stadium), Hobart (Bellerive Oval), Melbourne (MCG), Perth (Perth Stadium) and Sydney (SCG).

As per the ICC, over 500,000 tickets have already been sold with the blockbuster India vs Pakistan group stage contest a sold out. Fans from 82 different countries have purchased the tickets.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have handed central contracts to Blair Tickner and Finn Allen who will fill the vacancy created by Trent Boult (rejected) and Colin de Grandhomme (retired).

