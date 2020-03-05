ICC T20 World Cup | A Look at India's Undefeated March to the Final

The India women's cricket team sealed their spot in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in anti-climatic fashion as their semi-final against England was washed out and they progressed due to the fact that they finished atop their group in the previous round.
However, the young Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit have played some good cricket through the tournament and while the manner in which they made the final was debatable, they will nevertheless be eager to win a major trophy.
Amazingly, they have yet to lose a game in the tournament thus far and will be hoping to continue that streak of wins in front of what is likely to be a sold-out crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Here's a look back at how India made it to the final.
India vs Australia - India Won by 17 Runs
Poonam Yadav produced a stunning spell to derail Australia's chase and eventually help India win what was a thrilling opening to the tournament. Poonam, who came into the attack in the 10th over, finished with figures of 4/19 from her four overs - a spell that the defending champions could not recover from.
In the first innings, Australia's bowlers struck telling blows to keep India's openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma from running away with the game. However, the batting unit failed to match up to that effort and were bowled out for 115 in 19.5 overs in reply to India's 132/4.
India vs Bangladesh - India Won by 18 Runs
Poonam was once again the star of the show as she led India to a comfortable win over Bangladesh. Put in to bat first, a substantial partnership eluded them after a fiery start but India still managed to post a competitive 142-6 at the WACA ground.
In response, Bangladesh fought through Murshida Khatun (30) and Nigar Sultana (35) but Poonam rattled the middle and lower order with her strikes. In the end, Bangladesh could only manage 124-8, giving India their second straight win in the tournament.
India vs New Zealand - India Won by 4 Runs
Shafali Verma's 34-ball 46 and a superlative performance from the bowlers helped India notch up a narrow win over New Zealand and seal their spot in the semi-final. Put in to bat, India posted a below-par 133-8, with Shafali top-scoring and Taniya Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23.
India, however, produced a disciplined performance with the ball to restrict New Zealand to 129-6 and register their third successive win in the tournament. With 16 needed in the final over, Heyley Jensen and Amanda Kerr cracked a four each but Shikha Verma held her nerves in the end to get India over the line.
India vs Sri Lanka - India Won by 7 Wickets
Radha Yadav took career-best figures of 4/23 before Shafali's blistering 34-ball 47 powered India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Opting to to bat, Sri Lanka were restricted to a modest 113-9 with Radha running through the rivals' batting line-up.
Shafali then top-scored as India chased down the target in just 14.4 overs. The 16-year old hit seven fours and a six during her time at the crease, leaving the others little to do to seal India's fourth straight win of the tournament.
