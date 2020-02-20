ICC T20 World Cup | Australia Favourites But India Are No Pushovers: Mithali Raj
Former India T20 captain Mithali Raj said that while hosts Australia are the favourites going into the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, India will be no pushovers and the gap between the top teams and those below in women's cricket is reducing. India play Australia in the tournament opener on Friday.
