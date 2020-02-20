Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st T20I: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | Australia Favourites But India Are No Pushovers: Mithali Raj

Former India T20 captain Mithali Raj said that while hosts Australia are the favourites going into the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, India will be no pushovers and the gap between the top teams and those below in women's cricket is reducing. India play Australia in the tournament opener on Friday.

IANS |February 20, 2020, 7:40 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | Australia Favourites But India Are No Pushovers: Mithali Raj

Former India T20 captain Mithali Raj said that while hosts Australia are the favourites going into the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, India will be no pushovers and the gap between the top teams and those below in women's cricket is reducing. India play Australia in the tournament opener on Friday.

"The gap between the top and bottom teams is closing. You can't go by the practice matches alone, but it does give you a rough indication of how the tournament could play out. Take Sri Lanka beating England for example - there is a possibility that could happen again," said Mithali in her column for the International Cricket Council website.

"Australia go in as favourites, but India will be no pushover," she said about the tournament opener. "They have some very talented players and I think it will be a very close, high-scoring game.

"In the T20 format, you can't really predict a winner because it all depends on how the main players perform on that particular day."

Mithali also spoke about the change in the perception of women's cricket since the time that she started her career.

"Back in my day, we only had male players as inspiration because that's all we used to see on the television. Today a young girl can have a role model in the form of a female cricketer and I think that's the biggest chance I have seen," she said.

"A lot has changed since I was playing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The biggest difference is people are now aware of what's going on with their national team. When I broke the world record for the highest individual Test score in 2002, people didn't know about it unless they were going out to buy the newspapers."

australiaICC T20 World CupIndiamithali rajrajworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more