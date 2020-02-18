Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC T20 World Cup | Australia Win Final World Cup Warm-up but England Smashed

Playing their last game before the tournament starts on Friday, Australian skipper Meg Lanning and deputy Rachael Haynes steered them to a four-wicket victory with three balls to spare in Adelaide.

AFP |February 18, 2020, 2:41 PM IST
Australia's women warmed up for their T20 World Cup defence Tuesday with a battling win over South Africa, but England suffered a setback in a shock 10-wicket hammering by Sri Lanka.

Playing their last game before the tournament starts on Friday, Australian skipper Meg Lanning and deputy Rachael Haynes steered them to a four-wicket victory with three balls to spare in Adelaide.

Lanning (47 from 36 balls) and Haynes (39 from 35) put on a 90-run stand after they slumped to 35 for four in reply to South Africa's 147 for six.

"We're as ready as we can be. Now it's just about going out there and putting it on the park," Lanning said after a build up that saw the four-time World Cup winners beat India and England in a tri-series, but also lose to both sides.

England's final preparations couldn't have gone any worse.

Heather Knight won the toss in Adelaide and batted first but her team never got going, struggling to 122 for 9, with Sri Lanka's spinners inflicting the damage.

In reply, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Atapattu smashed 78 from 50 balls with fellow opener Hasini Perera unbeaten on 29 as they reached their target without loss inside 13 overs.

"It was a disappointing performance, but I'd rather we got it out of the way ahead of the World Cup," said Knight. "We're still in a good place."

The 10-team World Cup starts in Sydney on Friday when Australia face India.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
