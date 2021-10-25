ICC T20 World Cup: Besides Losing to Pakistan, India Registered Some Unwanted Records

With the unbeaten half-centuries of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup (both T20 and fifty overs combined) on Sunday in Dubai. Before this game, Pakistan were beaten seven times by India in fifty overs WC and five times in the T20 World Cup. However, in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian team led by Captain Virat Kohli lost the match against Pakistan. With this defeat, captain Kohli has also added some ‘unwanted’ records to his name.

Pakistan opted to bowl first and restricted team India to 151 runs. Batting first, riding on skipper Virat Kohli’s of 57 off 49 balls and wicket-keeper batters Rishabh Pant’s valuable contribution of 39 runs off 30 balls, India managed to score 151 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first batter to score more than 500 runs against Pakistan in limited-over ICC tournaments. Even though he achieved this milestone, Kohli also added some ‘unwanted records’ to his name.

—Defeat after 29 years

Before this World Cup, Team India had a 12-0 lead against Pakistan in ICC World Cup matches. But now, after 29 years of dominance since 1992, the difference between victory and defeat has come to 12-1 after India led by Kohli lost the match on Sunday.

— Defeat by 10 wickets T20I matches: Before yesterday, India had never faced a defeat by 10 wickets in T20 International matches. Earlier, only Australia, South Africa and West Indies had defeated India by 9 wickets.

— First defeat by Pakistan by 10 wickets: Before yesterday’s match, India had never lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets even in ODIs. In 1997, India had to face defeat by 9 wickets against Pakistan in Lahore.

— Second defeat by 10 wickets under the captaincy of Virat Kohli: Yesterday’s defeat against Pakistan was the second time when team India was defeated by 10 wickets under the captaincy of Virat. Earlier in January 2020, Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in Mumbai. In that ODI, Australia had achieved the target of 256 runs without losing a wicket.

— Second defeat in the first match in the T20 World Cup: This is the second time in the T20 World Cup when Team India has to face defeat in its first match. Earlier, under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India had to face defeat against New Zealand in the 2016 T20 World Cup. In that match, Team India got all out at the score of just 79.

