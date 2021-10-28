ICC T20 World Cup: Can India Get Past New Zealand Juggernaut?

After losing their first match to Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup, both New Zealand and India will be playing against each other in a crucial match on October 31. The players of both teams are gearing up for their upcoming Super 12 fixture. Players of the Virat Kohli-led side are seen practising hard for their crucial game against Kane Williamson’s side. The Indian team is expected to play their next game with a clear strategy as New Zealand snatched two big titles from Team India in the past.

Currently, Pakistan are at the top of Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup, followed by Afghanistan in the second position. New Zealand are in the fourth position, followed by India in the fifth position.

In the past, New Zealand have defeated India in the final of two ICC tournaments. In 2000, New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. In June this year, Blackcaps defeated India in the final of the first World Test Championship (WTC) as well.

In 2000, New Zealand had achieved the target of 265 runs in the final of the Champions Trophy played in Nairobi with 2 balls to spare. Team India had scored 264 runs for 6 wickets while batting first in the match. The then Indian team Captain Sourav Ganguly scored 117 runs, while Sachin Tendulkar smashed a quick 69. In reply, New Zealand had lost 5 wickets for 132 runs, but Chris Cairns snatched the victory from the jaws of India after brilliant innings of 102 not out in 113 balls. He hit 8 fours and 2 sixes in his knock.

In the final of the World Test Championship held in June this year, New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets. In the match, Team India scored 217 runs in the first innings and 170 runs in the second innings. New Zealand won the match by scoring 249 in the first innings and 140 for the loss of 2 wickets in the second innings. Kyle Jameson had picked 7 wickets in that match.

In the T20 World Cup, India have never been able to beat New Zealand. The Blackcaps have won both the matches — first in 2007 and then in 2016. Talking about the ODI World Cup, so far 9 matches have been played between the two sides and New Zealand has won 5 of them, while India tasted success in three games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here