Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st T20I: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | Can't Rely on One or Two Players to Win T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said they cannot just rely on one or two players to win a game and if they want to win the T20 World Cup, they need to play as a group.

IANS |February 20, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | Can't Rely on One or Two Players to Win T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur

Sydney: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said they cannot just rely on one or two players to win a game and if they want to win the T20 World Cup, they need to play as a group.

India have failed to reach the final in any of the six previous editions of the tournament with a semi-final spot two years ago, the third time they reached the knockout stages.

"If you want to do well as a team, you need to come up together and do well for the side," said Harmanpreet.

"Through past tournaments, we have learnt that you cannot depend on just one or two players to win the game for you.

"If you want to win a big tournament like the World Cup, you have to come up as a team and that's what we're looking to do," she added.

A lack of performance at key moments has usually been the cause of disappointment but the winds of change are blowing ahead of their opening match against Australia on Friday.

With youngsters aplenty in a squad that has an average age of 22.8, Harmanpreet has called on her players to step up to the mark against the defending champions in Sydney.

"Young players are mentally very fresh, they don't know what type of pressure they have to face.

"They love playing cricket, that's why they are in this side and they are definitely enjoying this moment," the 30-year-old said.

The India captain who has been part of all the T20 World Cups played till now, also called on her side to enjoy the moment - acknowledging just how far women's cricket has come since the first edition in 2009.

"We're really enjoying this, as a cricketer you miss these things when you don't play," she said.

"When you're playing at home you have more pressure. Australia may have that but they are a very good side, everyone is doing well.

"We all know that Indian fans love cricket and wherever it is happening, they love to go and watch. That's what we are expecting in this game. We love when India fans come and support us and that is a big positive sign for us," she added.

HarmanpreetHarmanpreet KaurICC T20 World Cupworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more