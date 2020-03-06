ICC T20 World Cup: Cotton, Raza to Stand as On-field Umpires in T20 Final
Kim Cotton and Ahsan Raza will stand as on-field umpires in the summit clash of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, which sees four-time champions Australia take on first-time finalists India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
