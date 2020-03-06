Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

ZIM IN BAN, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 06 March, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

182/0 (33.2)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to field)
Live

AFG AND IRE IN IND, 3 T20I SERIES, 2020 1st T20I, Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida, 06 March, 2020

2ND INN

Ireland

172/6 (20.0)

Ireland
v/s
Afghanistan
Afghanistan*

54/0 (4.2)

Afghanistan need 119 runs in 94 balls at 7.59 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

06 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: IRE VS AFG

live
IRE IRE
AFG AFG

Greater Noida

06 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202019:00 IST

3rd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Potchefstroom SP

07 Mar, 202013:30 IST

ICC T20 World Cup: Cotton, Raza to Stand as On-field Umpires in T20 Final

Kim Cotton and Ahsan Raza will stand as on-field umpires in the summit clash of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, which sees four-time champions Australia take on first-time finalists India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

IANS |March 6, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup: Cotton, Raza to Stand as On-field Umpires in T20 Final

Melbourne: Kim Cotton and Ahsan Raza will stand as on-field umpires in the summit clash of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, which sees four-time champions Australia take on first-time finalists India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The match will take place on March 8 -- International Women's Day -- with New Zealand's Cotton taking charge of her first Women's T20 World Cup final.

The 42-year-old stood in Australia's semi-final victory over South Africa at the SCG, with the match in Melbourne set to be her fifth of the tournament.

Cotton will be joined on the field by Pakistan umpire Raza who, like his colleague, is standing in the final for the very first time.

Raza was due to officiate in India's washed-out semi-final with England, while his experience of Australia-India contests stretches back to the World Cup 2017 semi-final.

Supporting the on-field umpires will be West Indies' Gregory Brathwaite, who is TV umpire for what is set to be an historic occasion in Melbourne.

Zimbabwe's Langton Rusere, on-field official for the 2018 final, will be fourth umpire this time around while Chris Broad of England will oversee the game as match referee.

ahsan razaICC T20 World CupKim Cotton

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Potchefstroom SP All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more