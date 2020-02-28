England kept their hopes alive with a convincing 42-run win over Pakistan.
Captain Heather Knight again led from the front with 62 in their 158 for seven -- her sixth consecutive half-century in Canberra. In reply, Pakistan were all out for 116.
Knight's eight fours and a six in her 62 before she was caught at the death off the bowling of Nida Dar, playing her 100th T20.
Natalie Sciver chipped in with 36 and Fran Wilson made 22, with Aiman Anwer taking three wickets.
Pakistan lost Muneeba Ali in the third over and tight England bowling pinned them down before four wickets fell in the space of 23 balls to leave them in trouble on 51 for five at the halfway mark.
Aliya Riaz did her best to accelerate the run rate in a 41-run cameo but it was in vein.
"We probably would have liked a little but more but the wicket was slow," said Knight. "Our bowling and fielding performance was pretty good, but there's always room for improvement."
The West Indies, also with two wins from two in Group B, are in action on Sunday.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC T20 World Cup | England Stay Alive With Convincing Win Over Pakistan
England kept their hopes alive with a convincing 42-run win over Pakistan.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
IND v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
SIN v THAChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
NEP v MALChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
AUS v SAPaarl All Fixtures
Team Rankings