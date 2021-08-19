ICC T20 World Cup: Fans Concerned as India Not Scheduled to Play in Sharjah

The ICC T20 World Cup is just around the corner and with the schedule released by the International Cricket Committee (ICC), fans are gearing up for the T20 extravaganza which will be co-hosted by Oman and UAE. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to commence from October 17 onwards and will continue with the final being played on November 14. The 2021 T20 World Cup was originally to be played in India, however, due to the devastating COVID-19 wave this year, the BCCI and the ICC agreed to shift the venue to Oman and UAE.

The Men in Blue start their campaign against arch-rivals, Pakistan, one of the most anticipated clashes in any international cricket tournament. India face Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. Team Indiahave an edge over their neighbours as Pakistan has never beaten India in a T20 World Cup match. The last time the two sides faces, was in the 2016 T20 World Cup at Eden Gardens and in a low-scoring affair, India won by 6 wickets.

However, the rounds and the schedules have been released for India and fans are not content with the venues India will play in. The Men in Blue will play in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the group rounds clash, but not in Sharjah. Netizens are concerned as the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known as a ‘batter’s paradise’. The boundaries are short and plenty of maximums are scored in the venue, making it a batting affair along with hell for bowlers. Many IPL matches have been played and scores above 200 have been chased down with ease.

Here’s how the Indian fans reacted to India not playing in Sharjah.

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 schedule. pic.twitter.com/pIqEpHpqsa— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 17, 2021

India will not play in Sharjah 😪— Swankar (@SwankarCricket) August 17, 2021

So, Eng and WI won't face each other at Sharjah. India won't play any match at Sharjah. ☹️— Yagnit Mahajan (@MahajanYagnit) August 17, 2021

India doesn't have match in Sharjah 🤦‍♂️😔😏— Sachin Sharma (@9SACHINSHARMA) August 17, 2021

No Match at Sharjah for IndiaIs this +ve or -ve? pic.twitter.com/0bxCMB8mnC— Mersal 19:29 💔 (@Mersal02116067) August 17, 2021

In Group 2’s Super 12, the Men in Blue face New Zealand on October 31 after their clash with Pakistan, followed by a match against Afghanistan on November 3. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be hosting a total of 11 cricket matches in the tournament, however, India are not slated to play in Sharjah. The two semi-finals clash are being held in Abu Dhabi, November 10 and November 11 respectively and the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup final will be played in Dubai on November 14.

India have only won the T20 World Cup once, that too the inaugural tournament under the guidance of MS Dhoni in 2007. The closest India have reached is till the semi-finals so far and in the 2016 edition, the Men in Blue were knocked out by eventual winners West Indies. India will hope to start off their campaign on a winning note against Pakistan on October 24.

