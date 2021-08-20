ICC T20 World Cup: Full List of Squads Announced So Far

The men’s ICC T20 World Cup is just around the corner and teams are preparing well for this first big tournament after Covid-19. A number of them: Australia and New Zealand have named their squads.

The marquee event was to be held last year in Australia, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the tournament had to rescheduled and the mega event will now be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14, 2021. Meanwhile, the ICC on Tuesday announced the complete fixtures for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament. The qualifiers get underway from October 17, while the proper tournament kicks off six days later with Australia taking on South Africa on October 23, in Abu Dhabi.

Here’s Australia squad:

Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Meanwhile New Zealand have also named their squad. Here it is:

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover).

ICC Announces Virtual Trophy Tour to Mark two Months Countdown for T20 World Cup

Dubai: To mark two months countdown to the Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a virtual trophy tour starting from Thursday. The virtual tour will be driven around by Nissan.

The tour will be launched by Carlos Brathwaite, the star of the last Men’s T20 World Cup. Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes in the last over of the final against England, helping the West Indies claim the title in 2016.

The all-rounder will recite a poem written by Birmingham Poet Laureate, Casey Bailey. The poem aims to capture the essence of T20 cricket and celebrate the dreams and hopes of aspiring cricketers globally.

“This trophy brings back memories of one of the best nights of my life and so it gives me great joy to be associated with this unique trophy tour, where fans get to take it to places it has never been. Imagine taking it to the Eiffel Tower? Or the Taj Mahal? I am personally looking forward to all the exciting content fans are going to create and would encourage everyone to channel their inner creativity and get involved," said Brathwaite in a press release.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here