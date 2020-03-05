ICC T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet & Girls Have Firepower to Win Maiden T20 WC: Jhulan
Former captain Jhulan Goswami has put her money firmly behind the Indian team, saying that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has the arsenal to win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title. India qualified for the final as their semi-final clash against England got washed out at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
