ICC T20 World Cup | I Hate Playing India, Smriti and Shafali Have Got me Covered: Megan Schutt
Clobbered by Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana recently, Australian pacer Megan Schutt says she hates playing against India and doesn't want to bowl at the marauding duo during powerplay when the two teams clash in the Women's T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.
ICC T20 World Cup | I Hate Playing India, Smriti and Shafali Have Got me Covered: Megan Schutt
Clobbered by Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana recently, Australian pacer Megan Schutt says she hates playing against India and doesn't want to bowl at the marauding duo during powerplay when the two teams clash in the Women's T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANSylhet
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020
IRE v AFGGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020
WI v SLPallekele, Kandy All Fixtures
Team Rankings