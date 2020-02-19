ICC T20 World Cup | India Can Put Pressure on Any Team: Harmanpreet
Young Australia pacer Annabel Sutherland, who is the daughter of former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, will be taking her first strides in the Women's T20 World Cup, just a few weeks after making her T20I debut.
ICC T20 World Cup | India Can Put Pressure on Any Team: Harmanpreet
Young Australia pacer Annabel Sutherland, who is the daughter of former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, will be taking her first strides in the Women's T20 World Cup, just a few weeks after making her T20I debut.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020
IND v NZWellington BR
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020
AUS v SAJohannesburg
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020
HK v MALKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020
HK v MALKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings