ICC T20 World Cup | India, England Expected to Field Unchanged Teams in Semifinal

India will take on England in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.
All eyes will be on the weather, as rain is expected to play spoilsport. India are unbeaten in the tournament with four wins in four matches, while England have three wins in four games.
India will go through if there's no result on Thursday.
If there is a game, it's likely that both teams will remain unchanged from their previous matches.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hinted before their last league match, against Sri Lanka, that India won't alter their combination too much as they want to maintain a winning momentum. Thus, India will look to choke England with their spinners.
Expect Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav all to play a crucial role, while Shikha Pandey plays as a medium pacer.
Predicted 11:
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn
