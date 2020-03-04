Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Bloemfontein

04 Mar, 202016:30 IST

1st T20I: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

04 Mar, 202019:00 IST

Match 9: NEP VS SIN

upcoming
NEP NEP
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 10: HK VS MAL

upcoming
HK HK
MAL MAL

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202012:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | India, England Expected to Field Unchanged Teams in Semifinal

India will take on England in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |March 4, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | India, England Expected to Field Unchanged Teams in Semifinal

India will take on England in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.

All eyes will be on the weather, as rain is expected to play spoilsport. India are unbeaten in the tournament with four wins in four matches, while England have three wins in four games.

India will go through if there's no result on Thursday.

If there is a game, it's likely that both teams will remain unchanged from their previous matches.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hinted before their last league match, against Sri Lanka, that India won't alter their combination too much as they want to maintain a winning momentum. Thus, India will look to choke England with their spinners.

Expect Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav all to play a crucial role, while Shikha Pandey plays as a medium pacer.

Predicted 11:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Bloemfontein

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

SIN v NEP
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

MAL v HK
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more