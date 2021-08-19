ICC T20 World Cup: 'India is Far More Superior to Pakistan,' Says Gautam Gambhir

India are all set to take on Pakistan in the upcoming ICC World T20 and former cricketers are already billing up this contest. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had a love-hate relationship with the arch-rivals while he was playing, has said that India is ‘far more superior’ to Pakistan.

“Expectations are going to be really high from Pakistan as well, and at the moment, if you see, India is far more superior to Pakistan. Yes, in a T20 format, anyone can beat anyone because it is a very individual kind of format, and we should not take any team for granted. For example, you should not take Afghanistan for granted. People like Rashid Khan can create upsets. It’s the same with Pakistan. But, yes, there will be pressure on Pakistan," he said on Star Sport’s ‘Game Plan.’

He also called group 1 as the ‘group of death.’ The tournament has two groups: Group 1 and Group 2. The group Gambhir mentioned has a number of heavyweights: England, West Indies, South Africa and Australia.

“Group 1 is the group of death, and that’s actually the real group. You’ve got four teams locked in and playing what, on day one of the T20 World Cup, that’s going to be a very exciting Saturday. West Indies have always been very unpredictable with the kind of firepower they’ve got - they can go on to win the third time as well. England has also got the firepower; they have probably got the most consistent white-ball team over the last couple of years – after winning the 50-over World Cup. Australia has literally gone off the radar, probably because a lot of main players are missing, but then again, I think they can be very dangerous on that particular day.”

