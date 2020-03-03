Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC T20 World Cup | India to Play England in Semi-finals; South Africa Set Up Australia Clash

The final group games of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 were washed out and the semi-final line-up for the tournament is now complete.

Cricketnext Staff |March 3, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
India, who finished on top of Group A, will take on Group B runners-up England in the first semi-final. Hosts Australia will face South Africa in the second semi-final.

Both matches will be held one after the other on March 5 (Thursday).

In the first match of the day on Tuesday, Thailand posted their highest T20I score but it proved to be in vain.

Qualifiers Thailand had lost all three of their previous games in their first appearance at the tournament, with a highest total of 82.

But, after winning the toss at Sydney Showground, they stunned Pakistan with their aggressive batting approach, racing to 150 for three off 20 overs.

Pakistan, who upset 2016 champions West Indies in their opening game before losing the next two, would have needed their record run chase to win but the game was abandoned before they could face a ball, and the points shared.

Natthakan Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham posted the second highest opening partnership of the tournament, 93, before Boochatham fell for 44.

Chantam made 56 with some late big-hitting from Nannapat Khoncharoenkai and Chanida Sutthiruang ensuring Thailand passed their previous record of 133 for eight recorded against the Netherlands last year.

The rain didn't relent and thus the match between South Africa and the already-eliminated West Indies also did not take place.

(With agency inputs)

