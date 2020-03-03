Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 March, 2020

1ST INN

Thailand Women *

150/3 (20.0)

Thailand Women
v/s
Pakistan Women
Pakistan Women

Toss won by Thailand Women (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: THA VS HK

live
THA THA
HK HK

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

03 Mar, 202012:30 IST

Match 7: THA VS NEP

upcoming
THA THA
NEP NEP

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 8: HK VS SIN

upcoming
HK HK
SIN SIN

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202012:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | Injured Ellyse Perry Ruled out of Remainder of Tournament

Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury against New Zealand on Monday.

Cricketnext Staff |March 3, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
Ellyse Perry

In a big blow for Australia ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup knockouts, Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury against New Zealand on Monday.

Perry injured her right hamstring while attempting a run out and immediately left the field.

“Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time," Australian Team Doctor, Pip Inge said. “We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery.”

Perry has scores of 0, 5* and 26 in three innings this World Cup, apart from picking up 1 wicket across four innings. Australia coach Matthew Mott was confident that AUstralia would step up in her absence.

“Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," Mott said.

"She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances.

"We’re confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution.”

Perry will remain a member of Australia's 15-player squad, with no changes to be made.

Australia have won three of their four matches in the group stage.

Australia womenEllyse PerryICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

NEP v THA
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

SIN v HK
Sylhet All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more