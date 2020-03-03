In a big blow for Australia ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup knockouts, Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury against New Zealand on Monday.
Perry injured her right hamstring while attempting a run out and immediately left the field.
“Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time," Australian Team Doctor, Pip Inge said. “We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery.”
Perry has scores of 0, 5* and 26 in three innings this World Cup, apart from picking up 1 wicket across four innings. Australia coach Matthew Mott was confident that AUstralia would step up in her absence.
“Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," Mott said.
"She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances.
"We’re confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution.”
Perry will remain a member of Australia's 15-player squad, with no changes to be made.
Australia have won three of their four matches in the group stage.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC T20 World Cup | Injured Ellyse Perry Ruled out of Remainder of Tournament
Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury against New Zealand on Monday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANSylhet
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020
NEP v THASylhet
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020
SIN v HKSylhet All Fixtures
Team Rankings