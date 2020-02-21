Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India *

122/5 (55.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)
Live

AUS IN SA, 3 T20IS, 2020 1st T20I, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 21 February, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

125/4 (13.0)

Australia
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st T20I: AUS VS SA

live
AUS AUS
SA SA

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

1st ODI: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Colombo SSC

22 Feb, 202009:45 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | It's a Great Feeling to Win First Game of The Tournament: Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded the overall effort of her team after their 17-run win against hosts Australia in the opening match of the T20 Women's World Cup, and said that she knew if her team reached the par-score of 140 they would end up winning the match.

Cricketnext Staff |February 21, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | It's a Great Feeling to Win First Game of The Tournament: Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded the overall effort of her team after their 17-run win against hosts Australia in the opening match of the T20 Women's World Cup, and said that she knew if her team reached the par-score of 140 they would end up winning the match.

"It's a great feeling to win the first game. We knew this track is something where we can do well, and if we're able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that's what happened," Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

spinner Poonam Yadav was the star of the show and declared player of the match for her four wickets in the middle which broke the backbone of the Australian batting lineup. And captain Kaur also praised her for her vital contributions.

"This track wasn't easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there. Poonam was going through some injuries but has made a great comeback.

"That's what we were expecting. Our team is looking nice. Earlier we were depending on 2-3 players but now we're doing well as a team. If we do well in the tournament we will definitely win the World Cup."

Meanwhile, Poonam Yadav too thanked everyone who supported her in her comeback from injury, and to be able to deliver a match-winning performance like she did.

"My physio and my teammates supported me a lot when I was injured. I bowled well against Australia here in the past so I wanted to continue that," she said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

HarmanpreetHarmanpreet KaurICC T20 World Cupkaurpoonam yadavworld cupYadav

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

WI v SL
Colombo SSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more