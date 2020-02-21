ICC T20 World Cup | It's a Great Feeling to Win First Game of The Tournament: Harmanpreet Kaur
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded the overall effort of her team after their 17-run win against hosts Australia in the opening match of the T20 Women's World Cup, and said that she knew if her team reached the par-score of 140 they would end up winning the match.
