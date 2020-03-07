Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AUS IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 07 March, 2020

2ND INN

Australia

254/7 (50.0)

Australia
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

80/2 (16.1)

South Africa need 175 runs in 202 balls at 5.19 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: AUS VS SA

live
AUS AUS
SA SA

Potchefstroom SP

07 Mar, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:00 IST

1st T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202018:30 IST

ICC T20 World Cup: Key Battles That Could Decide Outcome the Match

During the course of the World Cup, there have been some exceptional performers throughout both the teams -- India and Australia. It is no surprise that the teams will depend on their star players to deliver for them and lift the coveted title. While India has never won a World Cup, Australia will be vying for their fifth victory in this format.

Cricketnext Staff |March 7, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur (27-ball 43) added 68 runs with Mandhana.

During the course of the World Cup, there have been some exceptional performers throughout both the teams -- India and Australia. It is no surprise that the teams will depend on their star players to deliver for them and lift the coveted title. While India has never won a World Cup, Australia will be vying for their fifth victory in this format.

Here are the four key battles that could change the course of this match:

Shafali Verma vs Jess Jonassen

Shafali verma Shafali verma

The 16-year-old teen sensation from India has been in blistering form in this World Cup, and there is no reason why she can’t perform on the biggest stage – the final. But Verma will be up against veteran left-arm spinner Jonassen, who has a T20 career economy rate of 5.43. Given the way Shafali plays, the Aussie would look to get the better of her and put India on the back foot.

Smriti Mandhana vs Meghan Schutt

(Image: Twitter/@ICC) (Image: Twitter/@ICC)

This World Cup hasn’t been the best for Mandhana, where her highest score has been 17. But she would like to change that come the final, as her team desperately wants batsmen to fire. She would be up against a fired up Schutt, who has bowled exceptionally well in the tournament so far and bagged wickets at regular intervals. To add to that, she can swing the ball late, that can trouble Mandhana in playing her shots.

Poonam Yadav vs Alyssa Healy

ICC/Twitter ICC/Twitter

Healy goes all out with her batting, no matter what the situation of the match is. The only way to stop her would to reduce the pace on the ball – that will make difficult for her to play her shots. Poonam could just do that and also pick up wickets to hurt Australia. In fact she would India’s main bowler come the final on Sunday.

Deepti Sharma vs Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney in action Beth Mooney in action

Although Deepti doesn’t have a lot of wickets in her name in this tournament, she has certainly been doing the job as far as containing runs is concerned. Her tight lines during the powerplay makes her difficult to hit. Mooney, who has been in top form with two fifties, would find it hard against Deepti to play her attacking game. If Deepti manages to stop flow of runs from one end, that could lead to pressure on the rest of the batting line up.

ICC T20 World CupIndia vs AustraliaShafali Vermasmriti mandhana

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more