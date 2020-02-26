ICC T20 World Cup | Mandhana Doesn't Mind Sharing Limelight With Shafali, Says Youngster Takes Pressure off
She has been the backbone of Indian women's cricket team's batting but swashbuckling India opener Smriti Mandhana is delighted that teen prodigy Shafali Verma is stealing her thunder at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup as it takes the pressure off her.
