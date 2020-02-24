Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC T20 World Cup | Mandhana Getting Better, Should be Available for Next Match: Harmanpreet

In more promising news for India, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said Smriti Mandhana is likely to be available for their third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, against New Zealand on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 24, 2020, 9:17 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | Mandhana Getting Better, Should be Available for Next Match: Harmanpreet

In more promising news for India, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said Smriti Mandhana is likely to be available for their third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, against New Zealand on Thursday.

Following India's 18-run win over Bangladesh, Harmanpreet said Mandhana, who missed the game as she was unwell, was feeling better.

"Smriti is feeling better and will hopefully available for the next match," she said at the presentation ceremony. "There's still two-three days left and she should get better."

The captain also lauded youngsters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues for their contributions. Shafali was the Player of the Match for her 17-ball 39 while Jemimah played a mature 34 off 37.

"The way Shefali and Jemimah played, it showed their capability and it's a good sign for us," said Kaur. "Veda (Krishnamurthy, who hit an unbeaten 20 off 11) did a great job for us, we needed a few boundaries at that time. We are looking each game at a time and looking forward to doing well in the future."

Varma, meanwhile, hoped to extend her good striking form.

"I had it in my mind that since Smriti was not around, I wanted to bat long. I have been practising being aggressive and want to continue doing that. I want to win matches for India and win the World Cup."

Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun rued their bowling in the Power Play, where they conceded 54 runs.

"We didn't bowl well in the Power Play, and we didn't field well. That's why we didn't play well. We have to improve in the Power Play."

