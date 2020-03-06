Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rain Stoppage

ZIM IN BAN, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 06 March, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

182/0 (33.2)

v/s
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to field)
Live

AFG AND IRE IN IND, 3 T20I SERIES, 2020 1st T20I, Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida, 06 March, 2020

2ND INN

Ireland

172/6 (20.0)

v/s
Afghanistan*

35/0 (2.5)

Afghanistan need 138 runs in 103 balls at 8.03 rpo

3rd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

06 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: IRE VS AFG

IRE IRE
AFG AFG

Greater Noida

06 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS WI

SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202019:00 IST

3rd ODI: SA VS AUS

SA SA
AUS AUS

Potchefstroom SP

07 Mar, 202013:30 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | Mitchell Starc Cuts South Africa Tour Short to Support Wife Alyssa Healy in Final

Mitchell Starc will travel back home to watch his wife Alyssa Healy in action as Australia eves take on India in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Reuters |March 6, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
Australia will be without fast bowler Mitchell Starc for Saturday’s final one-day international against South Africa after he was given permission to leave the tour to watch his wife Alyssa Healy compete in the women’s T20 World Cup final.

Healy will feature for Australia against India in the decider of the global T20 competition at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, and will be able to count on the support of Starc.

"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion," coach Justin Langer said in a statement from Cricket Australia on Friday.

"It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand that will wrap up our season.

"We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein, and Mitch’s absence will offer one of them an opportunity to impress in Saturday’s match."

Most relieved, perhaps, will be home captain Quinton de Kock, who has been tormented by Starc on the tour as he bowled South Africa’s premier batsman in three of his five innings.

South Africa have already won the three-match series with a 2-0 lead going into the final match at Senwes Park.

Healy, who holds the record for the most runs in a Women's T20 International with 148 not out against Sri Lanka last October, will hope to help Australia win a sixth World Cup in their last seven attempts in the 20-over format.

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Potchefstroom SP All Fixtures

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
