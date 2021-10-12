ICC T20 World Cup: MS Dhoni Not Charging Anything for Serving as Mentor-BCCI Secy Jay Shah

India’s former captain MS Dhoni will not be taking a single penny for serving the Indian cricket team as a mentor, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed. Dhoni has been picked as the mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup which gets underway on October 16 in UAE. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shah said the legend wouldn’t be charging anything for his new role. “MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of Indian team for the T20 World Cup," he said.

After about one year of retirement from international cricket from all formats of the game, MS Dhoni will once again be seen wearing the Indian blue jersey next month. However, with a different role.

The two-time World Cup-winning skipper was named as the mentor for team India for the T20 World Cup, on the heels of the team announcement by the BCCI.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Tuesday spoke on Dhoni’s inclusion, stating that India will definitely benefit from the presence of the legend in the camp.

“He (Dhoni) has been a great leader. Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Records are amazing. It is really great to have him as a mentor of the team (for the ICC World Cup).

“He has a good reputation and respect in the team, and also bringing him doesn’t mean to undermine anybody. They have also done a phenomenal job," Dhumal told India Ahead.

