ICC T20 World Cup | Need to Stop Repeating Mistakes With Both Bat and Ball: Harmanpreet Kaur

After securing a berth in the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup India captain Harmanpreet Kaur called upon her teammates to pull up their socks, especially in the batting department.
India beat New Zealand by four runs in Melbourne, on Thursday, to register their third win on the bounce and once again were driven by their bowlers after Shafali Verma’s blistering start at the top of the order.
"It is a great feeling when your team is performing like that. We did the same mistakes, we got a good start in the first 10 overs and we didn't carry the momentum," said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"We did bowl well in patches and sometimes we were not up to the mark and have to focus on those areas," she added.
Young opener Shafali Verma once again provided the team with a fast start as she smashed with 46 runs, and was even afforded a couple of lives due to some sloppy fielding.
"She (Shafali) is giving us good starts and I hope she continues doing that as quick runs at the top are really important to us," the Indian skipper said.
Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine advised her team not to dwell too much on the loss and focus on their next two games against Bangladesh (Saturday) and Australia (March 2).
“We didn't adapt to the conditions as we expected it to be a bit more pacier and bouncier, it wasn't,” Devine explained.
“We thought we did a fantastic job, with how Shafali came out at the top, to restrict them to 133 on a reasonably good wicket was a great effort.”
“Adjusting our line and lengths and our spinners coming on board, really tied them down. I think the way the team nearly closed out the game today was fantastic. Green and Martin spent time in the middle and then Kerr did a brilliant job of getting us that close. That's all you can ask for. We can take a lot of positives from this game.”
India, having already topped the Group A standings, will play their final league stage game against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC T20 World Cup | Need to Stop Repeating Mistakes With Both Bat and Ball: Harmanpreet Kaur
"We did bowl well in patches and sometimes we were not up to the mark and have to focus on those areas," she added.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
IND v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
SIN v THAChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
NEP v MALChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
AUS v SAPaarl All Fixtures
Team Rankings