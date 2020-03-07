Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

3rd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Potchefstroom SP

07 Mar, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:00 IST

1st T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202018:30 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand's Kim Cotton to Become First Woman to Umpire Global Final

Barbadian Gregory Brathwaite will be the TV umpire while England’s Chris Broad will be the match referee.

Cricketnext Staff |March 7, 2020, 8:45 AM IST
New Zealand's Kim Cotton is set to become the first woman to umpire the final of a major global cricket tournament after being appointed for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Cotton, a lawyer by profession, will stand alongside Pakistan's Ahsan Raza for the clash between defending champions Australia and first-time finalists India on International Women's Day.

A lawyer by profession, Cotton umpired Australia's weather-hit semi-final win over South Africa. Sunday's match will be her fifth of the tournament.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more