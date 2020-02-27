Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 10, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 27 February, 2020

2ND INN

Australia Women

189/1 (20.0)

Australia Women
v/s
Bangladesh Women
Bangladesh Women*

94/4 (17.0)

Bangladesh Women need 97 runs in 19 balls at 30.63 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202004:00 IST

Match 1: THA VS SIN

upcoming
THA THA
SIN SIN

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202008:00 IST

Match 2: MAL VS NEP

upcoming
MAL MAL
NEP NEP

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202012:00 IST

1st ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Paarl

29 Feb, 202016:30 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | No Chance Pakistan Will Catch England Cold, Says Lauren Winfield

Winfield, part of the England side that beat Pakistan 3-0 in a series back in December, saw their resurgence first-hand in Malaysia and feels the tournament is playing into Pakistan's hands.

IANS |February 27, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | No Chance Pakistan Will Catch England Cold, Says Lauren Winfield

Pakistan's rapid progress is no surprise to England's Lauren Winfield as the teams prepare for a crucial clash at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

Pakistan raised eyebrows with a thumping eight-wicket win over 2016 winners West Indies on Wednesday, throwing Group B wide open and fuelling hope they can reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Winfield, part of the England side that beat Pakistan 3-0 in a series back in December, saw their resurgence first-hand in Malaysia and feels the tournament is playing into Pakistan's hands.

"Pakistan already looked like they've improved from December," said Winfield.

"They played some good cricket in that series in patches. Looking from afar, you read results, you win a series 3-0 and no-one delves into the details.

"They're a much-improved side and they played some good cricket in Malaysia.

"This tournament is giving teams with a lot of slower bowling that don't often score huge totals an opportunity, because they're on good conditions with fast outfields.

"Often when you tour the subcontinent, if they don't have a power game they find it harder. You get really good value for your shots in Australia. Those batting line-ups and those teams have come to life.

"That bodes well for a great tournament and it gives people across the board a better chance of playing good cricket."

Captain Bismah Maroof showed signs of good form in their series defeat to England, scoring 60 in the first T20I, and she shepherded Pakistan with a masterful unbeaten 38 in pursuit of 124 against Windies.

Her deputy and opener Javeria Khan, who posted an unbeaten 57 in the third and final match in December, is shouldering responsibility as a senior batter and helped set the tone with a well-made 25 on Wednesday.

Pakistan are yet to beat England in their nine meetings thus far, with this game shaping as potentially decisive for second place with South Africa looking to stretch their lead at the summit against Thailand.

England vs PakistanICC T20 World CupLauren Winfield

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

SIN v THA
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

NEP v MAL
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Paarl All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more