ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan Coach Explains Why His Team Carries National Flag

The performance of Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has been terrific so far. They have almost confirmed their place in the semi-finals by defeating both India and New Zealand, the two favourite teams to win the title. By winning 2 consecutive matches, the Babar Azam-led side has proven that it cannot be underestimated. In this T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team is following in the footsteps of its former captain Imran Khan.

In the 1992 ODI World Cup, Imran infused the spirit of fighting and winning in the team. Now Babar is also doing the same, boosting the morale of the team with the help of interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq. Pakistani cricketers are carrying the national flag during their training sessions and pre-match warm-up sessions.

Saqlain appears to have instilled a strong ‘play for your country’ culture in the team. Pakistan team players have been doing their practice under their national flags, firmly planted near their training area. In a press conference on Wednesday, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain revealed the reason behind it. He said that players are made to carry the national flag to inculcate the importance of unity among them.

“This has been done because we stand as one under our national flag. The national flag reminds the players that 22 crores Pakistanis stand with them. This boosts their spirits,” Saqlain told reporters.

Recently, PCB shared videos of wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. In this, both can be seen carrying the flag of Pakistan during the practice session. The videos had gone viral too.

The final training session before the start of Pakistan's #T20WorldCup campaign tomorrow.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/u2T7X32cLJ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2021

In 1992, Imran had arrived for the toss in the final match wearing a T-shirt having a tiger’s photo on it and Pakistan won the World Cup for the first time by defeating England by 22 runs.

Pakistan team coach Saqlain Mushtaq is also trying to encourage the team as Imran did. He has asked the players to carry the national flag in their practice sessions and his plan seems to be working. Now Pakistan will be facing Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in upcoming matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here