ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan ignites controversy with their jersey

Pakistan Cricket team has ignited a controversy with their jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup starting on October 17. In an image that has gone viral on social media, Pakistan captain Babar Azam can be seen sporting the kit for the tournament with UAE written on it as the host. ‘ICC Men’s T20 World Cup UAE 2021’ the top right of the jersey reads. While the World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman, India officially remains the host for the event.

The ICC event was to be held in India earlier but due to the existing Covid-19 situation in the country, it was shifted to UAE and Oman. BCCI is still the official host of the mega event and hence, all team jerseys should have ‘ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India 2021’ written on them, according to ICC rules.

This picture of the star Pakistan batter may upset BCCI and ICC. However, Pakistan Cricket Board has not unveiled the jersey officially, and it remains to be seen if they will go ahead with the same gear, and if ICC will allow the stunt in such a situation.

Teams playing the qualifying round of the World Cup have already unveiled their jerseys with India mentioned as the hosts on their kits. Scotland and Netherlands jerseys can be seen with ‘India 2021’ written on them.

The team are going to look great at the @T20WorldCup in our fantastic new shirt. They'll be on sale to the public from this Friday via the @graynics website here: https://t.co/TvaXsYQAeM #FollowScotland #BetterIsEverything pic.twitter.com/Ba9Bpe12ll— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 4, 2021

With this fresh controversy, the run-up to India’s opening game against the arch-rivals Pakistan has heated up even more. The Virat Kohli-led team India will face Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Due to political reasons, the two nations are always at loggerheads, and the rivalry too, is iconic because of the same. However, India has not played any bilateral series with Pakistan since 2012-2013, with multination tournaments being the only event when the two teams meet, the clash becomes that much more special.

