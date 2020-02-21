ICC T20 World Cup | Poonam Yadav Leads Charge as India Overcome Australia in Thrilling Opener
Australia's bowlers, earlier in the day, struck telling blows to keep India's openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma from running away with the game. However, the batting unit failed to match up to that effort.
ICC T20 World Cup | Poonam Yadav Leads Charge as India Overcome Australia in Thrilling Opener
Australia's bowlers, earlier in the day, struck telling blows to keep India's openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma from running away with the game. However, the batting unit failed to match up to that effort.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020
WI v SLColombo SSC All Fixtures
Team Rankings