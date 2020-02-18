Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC T20 World Cup | Poonam's Three Wickets Help India Edge Out West Indies in World Cup Warm-up

India eventually huffed and puffed their way through the full quota of 20 overs and managed to post 107/8.

Cricketnext Staff |February 18, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | Poonam's Three Wickets Help India Edge Out West Indies in World Cup Warm-up

Spinner Poonam Yadav finished with three wickets as India defeated West Indies by a narrow 2-run margin in their warm-up game in the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Having elected to bat first, India lost the wickets of Shafali Verma (12), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and Smriti Mandhana (4) very early.

There was some early bad news for West Indies in the field Shakera Selman hurt her neck while taking the catch to dismiss Mandhana. Selman, who was fielding at the boundary line at mid-wicket, took a tumbling catch when Mandhana mishit the pull. Selman ended up falling awkwardly as she dived to pouch the ball. She was clutching her neck and had to be stretchered off the field.

The 30-year-old bowler has been taken to the hospital for further scans.

India never really recovered from the early setbacks. However, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11) and Deepti Sharma (21) stitched together a 30-run partnership in just over seven overs to steady the ship.

Once they were dismissed the West Indies bowlers upped the ante once again and almost ran through the lower order but from some resistance from the likes of Shikha Pandey (24*) and Pooja Vastrakar (13).

India eventually huffed and puffed their way through the full quota of 20 overs and managed to post 107/8.

After the break, India found it hard to make early breakthroughs as Lee-Ann Kirby’s 42 guided West Indies through the early stages, before being cleaned up by Deepti Sharma. Kirby and Britney Cooper (1) started cautiously but picked up the scoring rate after a couple of overs before either could cause too much damage to India.

However after Stefanie Taylor was run-out by Rajeshwari Gayakwad for 16, Poonam Yadav spun a web around the middle order.

Yadav removed Hayley Matthews (25) and Chinelle Henry (17), both of whom looked set to take the game away, and pegged the opposition back.

Kaur too chipped in with a wicket as India managed to halt the West Indies just in time.

