Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 29 - 04 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

India

242 (63.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

63/0 (23.0)

New Zealand trail by 179 runs
Live

AUS IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 1st ODI, Boland Park, Paarl, 29 February, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa *

49/3 (9.2)

South Africa
v/s
Australia
Australia

Toss won by South Africa (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st ODI: SA VS AUS

live
SA SA
AUS AUS

Paarl

29 Feb, 202016:30 IST

Match 3: HK VS NEP

upcoming
HK HK
NEP NEP

Paarl

01 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 4: THA VS MAL

upcoming
THA THA
MAL MAL

Paarl

01 Mar, 202012:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | Radha Yadav Praises Bowling Coach Narendra Hirwani

After Yadav flummoxed the Sri Lankan batters with her match-winning bowling performance, Shafali Verma showed her class again by hitting a 34-ball 47.

PTI |February 29, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | Radha Yadav Praises Bowling Coach Narendra Hirwani

Spinner Radha Yadav on Saturday hailed the impact of bowling coach Narendra Hirwani after claiming a career-best 4/23 in India's seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup here.

India's spinners have been the talk of the tournament so far in Australia and Yadav was the latest to shine, laying the foundation for their win with a four-wicket haul to restrict Sri Lanka to 113 for nine.

But the left-arm spinner, who was not in the starting XI when Poonam Yadav spun a web around Australia in their opener, was reluctant to take the credit herself and heaped praise on former India spinner Hirwari for getting her back to her best.

"Narendra has been with us since the West Indies tour last year in November. He has definitely worked a lot on my bowling," Yadav said.

"My mindset often gets jumbled and I start overthinking about a lot of things, especially my action and my deliveries in general, but he has supported me a lot by freeing my mind up and clearing the clutter."

India head into the semifinal of the tournament with a 100 percent win record and Yadav is hoping for a better show in the coming days.

"We were working hard for this, so I'm really happy that we have won four consecutive matches. I'm feeling good in general now and I want to do even better in the semifinals."

After Yadav flummoxed the Sri Lankan batters with her match-winning bowling performance, Shafali Verma showed her class again by hitting a 34-ball 47.

Sri Lanka were left to rue their dropped catches -- two off Shafali's blade. Kavisha Dilhari spilled one at extra cover before Sathya Sandeepani also failed to hold on to an offering from Shafali.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu, who scored 33, knows dropped catches against match winners have cost her side but also recognised the need for others to step up alongside her in the middle.

"We dropped Sophie Devine twice, then we dropped Rachael Haynes twice and now Shafali Verma. Catches win matches, and we have to be taking them when aggressive batters give them, otherwise we can't stop them," she said. ricket.

"India are a great team and I hope to see them play in the final," she added.

ICC T20 World Cupnarendra hirwaniRadha Yadav

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 01 Mar, 2020

NEP v HK
Paarl

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 01 Mar, 2020

MAL v THA
Paarl All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more