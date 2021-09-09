ICC T20 World Cup: Rahul Chahar Feeling Excited and Emotional After Being Picked in India Squad

After being named in India’s T20 World Cup squad, spinner Rahul Chahar said that he is feeling excited and a little emotional. Chahar was also congratulated by his Mumbai Indians teammates who were near him at the time.

He is currently in Abu Dhabi training in the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Mumbai Indians captured his emotions on the camera and later shared a video on their official Instagram handle. “It took a lot of hard work, World Cup is a very big thing, you get few chances to represent your country in tournaments like these so I am excited and a little emotional," said Chahar in a video posted by Mumbai Indians.

The Rajasthan leg-spinner Chahar pipped the more experienced Yuzvendra Chahal as he was named in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be hosted by the BCCI from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Chahar, who had made his T20I debut for India in 2019 against the West Indies, gained more fame for his exploits in the IPL.

