Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 8: SIN VS HK

live
SIN SIN
HK HK

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Bloemfontein

04 Mar, 202016:30 IST

1st T20I: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

04 Mar, 202019:00 IST

Match 9: NEP VS SIN

upcoming
NEP NEP
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202008:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup: Request for Semifinal Reserve Day Rejected

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down Cricket Australia's request of having a reserve day for the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

IANS |March 4, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
ICC T20 World Cup: Request for Semifinal Reserve Day Rejected

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned down Cricket Australia's request of having a reserve day for the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

Thursday will see India take on England in the first semi-final while Australia are slated to play South Africa in the other semi-final later that day. However, with weather threatening to ruin the double-header day, it could be the case where Australia and England fail to make it to the final in case the games are washed out.

If either or both semis are abandoned, the teams that topped the group -- India and South Africa -- would progress to the final.

Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts on Wednesday revealed that the request was made to the ICC, which the apex body declined.

"We have asked the question and it's not part of the playing conditions. I respect that because we have said the same thing in tournaments that we run in Australia," ESPNcricinfo quoted Roberts as saying on the radio station SEN.

"It gives you cause to reflect on how you might improve things in the future absolutely, but going into a tournament with a given set of playing conditions and rules I don't think it's time to tinker with that as much as with an Australian hat on I might love that," he added.

However, an ICC spokesperson said: "The ICC T20 World Cups are short sharp events where reserve days are factored in for the final. Allowing for any other reserve days would have extended the length of the event, which isn't feasible."

"There is a clear and fair alternative should there be no play in any of the semi-finals with the winner of the group progressing."

on Tuesday, the final group B games were washed out. While only one innings could be played between Thailand and Pakistan, the match between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned without even a ball being bowled.

More than 50,000 tickets have already been sold for the final scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

CAcricket australiaiccICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020Kevin Roberts

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Bloemfontein

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

SIN v NEP
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more