Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India

165 (68.1)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

216/5 (71.1)

New Zealand lead by 51 runs
Live

WI IN SL, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 1st ODI, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, 22 February, 2020

2ND INN

West Indies

289/7 (50.0)

West Indies
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

290/9 (49.1)

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
Stumps

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

228/6 (90.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)
Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 3, W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, 22 February, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lanka Women

127/7 (20.0)

Sri Lanka Women
v/s
New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women*

7/0 (1.3)

New Zealand Women need 125 runs in 112 balls at 6.69 rpo

1st Test: IND VS NZ

IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 1: MDV VS QAT

MDV MDV
QAT QAT

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 2: IRI VS UAE

IRI IRI
UAE UAE

Colombo SSC

23 Feb, 202011:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | Self-belief Kept Poonam Yadav Going After Injury

Injured during a pre-tournament camp in December, the canny leg-spinner missed the preparatory tri-series in Australia and her participation in the showpiece was thrown into doubt.

PTI |February 22, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
A finger fracture leaving her T20 World Cup participation in doubt, India leggie Poonam Yadav says self belief gave her the confidence of playing the showpiece and it showed in her demolition of Australia in the opening match here.

Injured during a pre-tournament camp in December, the canny leg-spinner missed the preparatory tri-series in Australia and her participation in the showpiece was thrown into doubt.

But the way she bamboozled Australia in the tournament opener, her absence may have been a blessing rather than a curse. Poonam took four wickets to help India win by 17 runs on Friday.

"I did not know myself it (injury) would turn out to be this bad. After the injury I focused on the diet and on fitness," she said.

"I was confident I could bowl at any time. (WV) Raman Sir (India head coach) asked if I was mentally ready. I told him mentally I was, but it was also necessary for me to be physically prepared," Poonam was quoted as saying by the ICC.

The 28-year-old bowler said she never lost hope of playing in the T20 World Cup.

"Within myself I had the belief I would make the comeback in time. The good thing is I got hurt about one-and-a-half months before the World Cup.

"God is great - whatever bad had to happen has already happened."

With a small stature and desire to float the ball high, Poonam's style is not a replicable one in the women's game and Australia opening batswoman Alyssa Healy admitted that her side failed against the Indian.

"She bowled that first over pretty regulation as a leg-spinner and then slowed it up immensely after that, so we probably just didn't adapt to that well enough. We've planned for that. We just didn't probably play as smart as what we should have.

"Obviously we don't get leg-spinners coming out at 60kmph very often, and she's incredibly skilful at that. It was more the individual batters," Healy said.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur lauded Poonam for her efforts.

"She's someone who always bowls for the team, and it's not easy to play because she's a little slower in the air, but in T20 format she loves to bowl with a nice lead," Kaur said.

"When you have to hit her, you need to show some patience, and you need to have very good skill. I think that is a reason we kept her bowling, and we gave her when we needed a wicket, and she did a great job.

"You get one wicket then you can always turn the game for you, and that's what happened."

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sun, 23 Feb, 2020

QAT v MDV
Colombo SSC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sun, 23 Feb, 2020

UAE v IRI
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
