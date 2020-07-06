Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Spanga United CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Alby Zalmi CC U23
Alby Zalmi CC U23

Spanga United CC elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

2ND INN

Nacka CC

166/3 (10.0)

Nacka CC
v/s
Stockholm Tigers
Stockholm Tigers*

77/3 (8.1)

Stockholm Tigers need 90 runs in 11 balls at 49.09 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

ICC T20 World Cup Set to be Officially Postponed This Week, IPL May be Hosted by UAE or Sri Lanka: Report

The T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in October in Australia is officially set to be postponed when ICC officials meet this Friday, reports the dailytelegraph.com.au.

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup Set to be Officially Postponed This Week, IPL may be Hosted by UAE or Sri Lanka: Report ICC T20 World Cup Set to be Officially Postponed This Week, IPL may be Hosted by UAE or Sri Lanka: Report

The T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in October in Australia is officially set to be postponed when ICC officials meet this Friday, reports the dailytelegraph.com.au.

This may open up a window for the BCCI to host the IPL 2020 this year, however, the report by noted journalist Ben Horne also claims that the multi-billion dollar league may very well be played in the UAE or Sri Lanka due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in India. The report also states that Australia may potentially travel to UK for a limited-over series against England mid-September.

The Friday meeting may not decide when the T20 World Cup will be moved, but Australia are keen to host the event in October 2021. But, with India scheduled to host next year’s tournament, Australia’s window may be pushed by further two years.

ALSO READ: 'Time to Start Planning for IPL' - BCCI Unhappy With ICC Delay on T20 World Cup

If the IPL indeed happens and Australia tours England, it would be easier for the contracted IPL players from the country to travel from England to Asia or Middle-East for the IPL without having to quarantine twice back in Australia and then to the country where IPL would eventually be held.

A report in Times of India today had said the BCCI is drawing up a tentative window for the Indian Premier League 2020, irrespective of ICC's decision on the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Likely to Happen in UAE or Sri Lanka, Says BCCI Official

"The year started on a horrible note and theres been no relief on any front. But as time goes by, we need to take things head on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead," Dhumal told Times of India.

 

The IPL 2020 was supposed to begin in March this year but has been suspended indefinitely. The ICC is yet to decide on the T20 World Cup, which is currently scheduled for October-November in Australia. A postponement of the T20 World Cup will give BCCI a window to host the IPL.

Indian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020ipl live scoreT20 World CupT20 World Cup 2020t20 world cup 2020 scheduleT20 World Cup called offT20 World Cup postponed

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more