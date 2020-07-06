ICC T20 World Cup Set to be Officially Postponed This Week, IPL May be Hosted by UAE or Sri Lanka: Report

The T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in October in Australia is officially set to be postponed when ICC officials meet this Friday, reports the dailytelegraph.com.au.
This may open up a window for the BCCI to host the IPL 2020 this year, however, the report by noted journalist Ben Horne also claims that the multi-billion dollar league may very well be played in the UAE or Sri Lanka due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in India. The report also states that Australia may potentially travel to UK for a limited-over series against England mid-September.
The Friday meeting may not decide when the T20 World Cup will be moved, but Australia are keen to host the event in October 2021. But, with India scheduled to host next year’s tournament, Australia’s window may be pushed by further two years.
ALSO READ: 'Time to Start Planning for IPL' - BCCI Unhappy With ICC Delay on T20 World Cup
If the IPL indeed happens and Australia tours England, it would be easier for the contracted IPL players from the country to travel from England to Asia or Middle-East for the IPL without having to quarantine twice back in Australia and then to the country where IPL would eventually be held.
A report in Times of India today had said the BCCI is drawing up a tentative window for the Indian Premier League 2020, irrespective of ICC's decision on the T20 World Cup.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Likely to Happen in UAE or Sri Lanka, Says BCCI Official
"The year started on a horrible note and theres been no relief on any front. But as time goes by, we need to take things head on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead," Dhumal told Times of India.
The IPL 2020 was supposed to begin in March this year but has been suspended indefinitely. The ICC is yet to decide on the T20 World Cup, which is currently scheduled for October-November in Australia. A postponement of the T20 World Cup will give BCCI a window to host the IPL.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC T20 World Cup Set to be Officially Postponed This Week, IPL May be Hosted by UAE or Sri Lanka: Report
The T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in October in Australia is officially set to be postponed when ICC officials meet this Friday, reports the dailytelegraph.com.au.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK vs ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings