ICC T20 World Cup | Shafali, Bowlers Help India Beat New Zealand, Qualify for Semifinal
Shafali Verma's 34-ball 46 followed by a superlative performance from the bowlers helped India notch up a narrow four-run win over New Zealand in a crucial group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday.
