Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

265 (106.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

560/6 (154.0)

Zimbabwe trail by 132 runs, MIN. 48.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 10: UAE VS KSA

live
UAE UAE
KSA KSA

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 9: MDV VS OMA

live
MDV MDV
OMA OMA

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 11: BRN VS QAT

upcoming
BRN BRN
QAT QAT

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202015:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | Shafali Verma Has the License to Play Fearless Cricket: Shikha Pandey

The 16-year-old Verma smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to steer India to 142 to six before the bowlers took charge and restricted Bangladesh to 124 for 8 in their 20 overs to win the match by 18 runs.

Cricketnext Staff |February 25, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | Shafali Verma Has the License to Play Fearless Cricket: Shikha Pandey

Experienced pacer Shikha Pandey on Monday said the Indian team management has given Shafali Verma the license to play fearless cricket as the teen sensation produced another explosive innings to set up a comfortable win against Bangladesh in the women's T20 World Cup.

The 16-year-old Verma smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to steer India to 142 to six before the bowlers took charge and restricted Bangladesh to 124 for 8 in their 20 overs to win the match by 18 runs.

While Verma was the star of the show, 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues also impressed with a measured 34 from 37, and Pandey is confident the world will be seeing more of the same from the exciting young pair in Australia.

"We have not asked her (Verma) to change anything. She has been given free license to play her fearless brand of cricket," Pandey said.

"She is amazing. At 16, I hadn't even started training to become a cricketer. I'm very pleased to have such young fearless players in our team. It's amazing to see them doing what they did for us."

Pandey, who also chipped in by taking two wickets for 14 runs, said the likes of Verma has no "baggage".

"There's no baggage, that's the biggest thing, and they express themselves so well in the team," the 30-year-old said.

"We thought we had a great score on the board to defend today because we believe in our bowling department. We knew it would be a tough target for them to reach."

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she was hopeful that opener Smriti Mandhana, who missed Monday's match due to illness, will be fit for their next match against New Zealand on Thursday.

"Hopefully. She is feeling better now, we do have two or three days and I hope she will recover well."

For Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana top-scored with 35 off 26 balls, but struggled to build a partnership in the middle.

While Sultana was full of admiration for Verma, she also pointed out the 30-run contribution of Bangladesh's own young star Murshida Khatun at the top of the order.

"Shafali Verma played absolutely brilliantly. But Murshida Khatun played very well with the bat for us she's in good form nowadays," Joty said.

"We missed some chances in the field and didn't bowl well enough in the last five overs. We haven't played many matches against top eight teams, but we're a cricketing nation."

ICC T20 World Cupindia vs bangladeshShafali Vermashikha pandey

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

QAT v BRN
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more