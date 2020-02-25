ICC T20 World Cup | Shafali Verma Has the License to Play Fearless Cricket: Shikha Pandey
The 16-year-old Verma smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to steer India to 142 to six before the bowlers took charge and restricted Bangladesh to 124 for 8 in their 20 overs to win the match by 18 runs.
ICC T20 World Cup | Shafali Verma Has the License to Play Fearless Cricket: Shikha Pandey
The 16-year-old Verma smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to steer India to 142 to six before the bowlers took charge and restricted Bangladesh to 124 for 8 in their 20 overs to win the match by 18 runs.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020
QAT v BRNKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings