Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

265 (106.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

560/6 (154.0)

Zimbabwe trail by 286 runs

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 10: KSA VS UAE

upcoming
KSA KSA
UAE UAE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 9: OMA VS MDV

upcoming
OMA OMA
MDV MDV

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 11: BRN VS QAT

upcoming
BRN BRN
QAT QAT

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202015:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup | Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav Star as India Beat Bangladesh for Second Win

Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

PTI |February 24, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup | Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav Star as India Beat Bangladesh for Second Win

Perth: Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav delivered yet again with timely dismissals to lead India to a comfortable 18-run win over Bangladesh in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Monday.

Invited to bat, a substantial partnership eluded them after a fiery start but India still managed to post a competitive 142 for six at the WACA ground.

India were off to a flying start with opener Shafali Verma (39 of 17 balls) coming out all guns blazing in the Group A game.

However, the Indian innings never got the impetuous after the departure of the 16-year-old, who hit four sixes and two fours in her entertaining knock. Later, Veda Krishnamurthy (20 off 11) hit few lusty blows to help India post a fighting total.

Bangladesh fought through Murshida Khatun (30) and Nigar Sultana (35) but Poonam rattled the middle and lower order with her strikes.

In the end, Bangladesh could manage 124 for eight, giving India their second straight win in the tournament.

"The way Shafali and Richa played today, they showed how capable they are for the team. Veda's innings was turning point. We needed boundaries at that point and she did a great job," India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

Poonam, who had helped India halt Australia's chase in their opening game as well, was the top bowler again. She scalped Sanjida Islam (10), Fahima Khatun (17) and Jahanara Alam (10) to make it tough for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh needed 49 runs from last five overs but they failed to negotiate Poonam's flighted deliveries.

The Indian spinner had Fahima caught by Shafali in the first ball of the 16th over while Rajeshwari Gaekwad saw the back of well-set Nigar Sultana.

Poonam then returned to dismiss Jahanara, who stepped out looking for a big hit only to be stumped by Taniya.

The runs dried up and Bangladesh now needed 22 off the final over.

Pacer Shikha Pandey clean bowled Rumana Ahmed with a perfect yorker and writing was clear on the wall.

Earlier, Shafali punished the rival attack with her fluent stroke-making.

Attempting a big one, Shafali skied one off veteran Panna Ghosh and was dismissed, caught by wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana.

This was after fellow opener Taniya Bhatia (2) was sent back by Salma Khathun.

Shafali turned out to be the best scorer in India's innings.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a sedate yet crucial 34-run knock since hard-hitting skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was already dismissed by Ghosh.

With both Shafali and Harmanpreet cooling their heels back in the dug out, India's run-rate took a dip.

Jemimah erred in judgement while calling Deepti for a single and was run out.

Richa Ghosh, who replaced Smriti Mandhana in the playing XI, hit two splendid boundaries before holing out to Nahida Akter off Salma Khatun.

The slide continued with Deepti Sharma (11) running herself out following a mix up with Veda Krishnamurthy (20 off 11).

Harmanpreet KaurICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020India womenJemimah Rodriguespoonam yadavShafali Vermashikha pandey

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

UAE v KSA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

MDV v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

QAT v BRN
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more