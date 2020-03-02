Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC T20 World Cup | Stefanie Taylor Ruled out of West Indies' Final Clash

Without their in-form captain, the 2016 champions were bundled out for 97, and crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.

IANS |March 2, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor won't feature in the team's final Women's T20 World Cup clash, against South Africa to be played on Tuesday in Sydney.

Taylor injured her groin during West Indies' loss to England on Sunday. Batting on 15, and central to her team's hopes in their chase of 144, she struggled to run in the middle and collapsed. She had to be stretchered off and retired hurt.

Without their in-form captain, the 2016 champions were bundled out for 97, and crashed out of the tournament in the group stage.

With only a win against Thailand in their group so far, West Indies will want to end their campaign on a positive note in their final match on Tuesday, but their hopes received a blow with the news that the captain will be one of several players with injury concerns.

"I have to get my XI on the field first. Right now we're struggling," rued coach Gus Logie. "The captain is out of the tournament, no two ways about it. We've had other players who've had issues recurring as the tour went on. We are hoping to put a fit XI on the field first.

"Britney Cooper was limping, she twisted her ankle a little. We had (Chinelle) Henry who wasn't available (for the England) game because of a recurrence of something that happened in the past. We've had a few setbacks this tour to key players."

