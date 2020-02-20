Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st T20I: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

ICC T20 World Cup: Strano Replaces Injured Vlaeminck in Australia Squad

Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup with a stress injury in her right foot. Off-spinner Molly Strano has been named as her replacement.

IANS |February 20, 2020, 10:14 AM IST
ICC T20 World Cup: Strano Replaces Injured Vlaeminck in Australia Squad

Melbourne: Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of the Women's T20 World Cup with a stress injury in her right foot. Off-spinner Molly Strano has been named as her replacement.

Vlaeminck reported pain in her foot, with scans revealing a stress response of the third metatarsal and signs of an early stress fracture of the navicular.

Head coach Matthew Mott said the entire squad was disappointed to lose Vlaeminck so close to the tournament, but was confident Strano would make a strong contribution to the group.

"Tayla has been in brilliant form of late and established herself as one of the premier fast bowlers in international cricket," Mott said in a statement.

She was Australia's equal leading wicket-taker during the T20I tri-series with seven dismissals at an average of 9.00 and an economy rate of 5.25 from three matches.

"We are fortunate to have great depth across Australian cricket and Molly enters the squad in great form having recently been named the domestic player of the year."

Strano has played five T20Is for Australia having debuted in 2017 and comes into the side off the back of a strong domestic season that saw her finish as the leading wicket-taker in Big Bash.

Australia open their T20 World Cup campaign against India at the Sydney Showground on Friday.

icc womens world cup 2020icc world t20IMolly StranoTayla Vlaeminck

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more