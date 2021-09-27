ICC T20 World Cup: Team India Likely to Make CSK’s Hotel Their Base, Support Staff to Land on October 2

With just 48 hours between the Indian Premier League 2021 final and the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, reports have emerged that the Indian team and the support staff is likely to stay at Chennai Super Kings’ team hotel for the IPL — Th8 Palm. Though India’s journey at the showpiece event starts from October 24, against Pakistan, the Indian support staff is supposed to land in the UAE as early as next week according to ANI.

“The Indian team is likely to stay at Th8 Palm. The deal is yet to be finalized, but this one has been zeroed in on. As for the coaching staff, they are set to arrive around October 2 and undergo six-day quarantine before they can be a part of the T20 World Cup bubble," sources in the know of developments told ANI.

ALSO READ | BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board Seek Permission from UAE for Capacity Crowd for T20 World Cup Final: Report

Hosts Oman will begin the T20 World Cup action on October 17 when they take on Papua New Guinea at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in a Group B clash. Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match. Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia are the four Group A teams and they will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22.

The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super 12 stages of the tournament, which begins on October 23. The Super12 stage will get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

WATCH | IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Puts an Arm around Ishan Kishan’s Shoulders as Mumbai Indians Youngster Struggles for Form

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on October 30. It will conclude on November 6 with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, Group 2 will begin on October 24 in Dubai with a heavyweight clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Then on October 26, Pakistan will face New Zealand in Sharjah. Afghanistan’s campaign will off on October 25 in Sharjah, where they will face the winners of Group B from the first round.

As for India, they will face New Zealand in their second match on October 31st before playing Afghanistan on November 3rd. India will take on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A in the final match of the Super 12 stage.

On November 10, the first semi-final will take place in Abu Dhabi while Dubai will host the second semi-final on November 11. Reserve days are scheduled for both semi-finals. The tournament’s summit clash will take place in Dubai on Sunday, November 14, with Monday serving as a backup date.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here