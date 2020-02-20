ICC T20 World Cup | Top-Order Batting And Quality Spin – India’s Strengths At Women’s T20 World Cup

India have made it to the semi-finals of the coveted World T20 on three occasions – 2009, 2010 and 2018.
As the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side attempt to go one step further and then all the way in the seventh edition in Australia, we analyse the Indian squad and their strength and weaknesses.
Smriti Mandhana: India’s Trump Card With The Bat
Smriti Mandhana will be the linchpin of the Indian XI and is the highest run-getter in the world in the last couple of years. Since the 1st of January, 2018, the Indian opener has scored 1243 runs in 42 innings at an average of 31.07 and strike rate of 129.61.
Not only has Mandhana scored big runs but also scored them at a fair clip – this makes her a very destructive top-order batsman.
She was the highest scorer of the recently concluded tri-series in Australia where she aggregated 216 runs in just 5 innings at a strike rate of 136.7. Mandhana also has the experience of playing in Australian conditions having represented Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League 2016 and Hobart Hurricanes in the 2018 season.
Harmanpreet And Other Threats In The Batting Order
Skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur is India’s most capped international player in the format and her aggregate of 2156 runs in 97 innings is second only to Mithali Raj.
Kaur is also the only Indian player to have recorded a hundred in T20I cricket – a magnificent 103 off just 51 deliveries against New Zealand at Providence in the 2018 World T20. Overall, she has scored 428 runs in 25 World T20 matches.
Kaur will be the playmaker in the middle order for India and also has the experience of 32 innings in the BBL where she has scored 713 runs at an average of 35.65.
Sixteen-year old, Shafali Verma is a very promising talent at the top of the order for India. The explosive opener smashed a hurricane 49 off just 28 deliveries against Australia in the tri-series Down Under in Melbourne and has a strike rate of 140.86 in his 14-match career thus far.
Jemimah Rodrigues is the other experienced batsman in the middle order and has scored 845 runs in 33 T20I innings at an average of 27.25 including 6 fifties.
Veda Krishnamurthy has the experience of 161 T20 matches in which she has scored 2165 runs. She also has local experience having played for Hobart Hurricanes in the 2017-18 BBL.
Deepti Sharma And Shikha Pandey – The Talented All-Rounders
Deepti Sharma is a middle order batsman capable of finishing matches for India but her more fancied skill is her right-arm off break bowling. Sharma has picked 49 wickets in 43 innings at 18.3 apiece and is very restrictive too giving away just 5.88 runs per over.
She is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket since 2018.
Right-arm medium pacer and lower-order batsman, Shikha Pandey, has picked 81 wickets in 100 T20 matches (domestic + international) at an impressive average of 19.16 and an excellent economy rate of 5.05.
Gayakwad And The Yadavs – Leading The Bowling Attack
Rajeshwari Gayakwad, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has had a great start to her T20I career. She has already picked 30 wickets in 23 innings at 17.46 apiece.
Gayakwad was the leading wicket-taker in the Australia tri-series with 10 wickets from 5 matches.
Poonam Yadav, the talented leg-break/googly bowler, is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I cricket with 85 wickets from 62 matches. Her average and bowling strike rate of 14.68 and 15.6 are amongst the best of all-time in T20I cricket history. She is also very restrictive with an economy rate of 5.62.
Poonam also has invaluable work experience of playing in 13 World T20 matches and has picked 18 wickets at 14.88 apiece.
The other young and talented Yadav is the nineteen year old – Radha, who has already picked 43 wickets from 32 matches with her effective slow left-arm orthodox. At 16.1 balls per dismissal, she has the best bowling strike rate for an Indian bowler since 2018.
