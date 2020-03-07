Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AUS IN SA, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 07 March, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

178/4 (39.5)

Australia
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: AUS VS SA

live
AUS AUS
SA SA

Potchefstroom SP

07 Mar, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:00 IST

1st T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202018:30 IST

ICC T20 World Cup Weather Report: No Rain Expected During India Women vs Australia Women Clash

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain on Sunday (March 8) with bright sunlight expected in the day time. In the evening, it is expected to cool down and get cloudy with temperatures set to hit ten degrees.

Cricketnext Staff |March 7, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup Weather Report: No Rain Expected During India Women vs Australia Women Clash

India and Australia will play each other in what is expected to be the perfect end to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup in Australia. The hosts, who are the defending champions are looking for their fifth title when they step out at the MCG.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain on Sunday (March 8) with bright sunlight expected in the day time. In the evening, it is expected to cool down and get cloudy with temperatures set to hit ten degrees.

Australia come into this final without the services of their star player Ellyse Perry who was injured in the final group stage game, and is set to be away from the game for six months.

India on the other hand, were unbeaten in the group stage and had an easier path through the semi-finals as their game against England was washed out in Sydney and they progressed due to better standing in the first round.

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

ICC T20 Women's World CupIndia vs AustraliaMCGweather report

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more