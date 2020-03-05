Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IANS |March 5, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup: Will Get a Lot of Love in India If We Win WC: Harmanpreet

Sydney: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said that her team will get a lot of attention and love back home if they win their maiden Women's T20 World Cup, the final of which will be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

On Thursday, Harmanpreet's parents were there in Sydney to watch their daughter play for the first time, making it a milestone moment for the skipper and her family. However, no play was possible in India's semi-final game against England and as a result, the Women in Blue progressed to the final having topped Group A.

"My parents are here and they wanted to see today's game but unfortunately they didn't get to watch," Harmanpreet said.

"It was the first time they were going to watch me playing cricket since my dad did when I was in school, and my mother has never watched me play cricket. It means a lot because from day one I wanted them to watch me playing cricket and today I got this opportunity."

Kaur's parents will remain in Australia to watch India play in the final, which will take place on her 31st birthday.

"They have come here to watch all of us playing, and I hope we get all support from all the parents and try to win this tournament."

It will be the first time India will contest in the final at the T20 World Cup, having fallen short in 2009, 2010 and 2018.

"We were hoping we'd get there because everybody's feeling very positive about women's cricket at the moment," Harmanpreet said.

"We'll get a lot of attention back home because everyone wants us to play good cricket and they're expecting us to do well. We will try to give our best. If we win, definitely we'll get a lot of attention and a lot of love from back home.

India had reached the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2017, but they lost to England at the iconic Lord's.

"Hopefully, like we got in the 2017 World Cup final, we'll get a very good day for women's cricket," the Indian skipper said.

