ICC T20 World Cup | Will Take Sri Lanka Very Seriously, Says Harmanpreet
India's spot in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2020 semi-finals is already safe, but captain Harmanpreet Kaur has insisted that they won't take Sri Lanka lightly in their final group game to be played on Saturday.
