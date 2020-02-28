Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC T20 World Cup | With Semis Berth Sealed, India Look to Iron Out Batting Glitches Versus Sri Lanka

The Indian women's team couldn't have asked for a better outcome in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup, having beaten hosts Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand which helped their secure the semis berth.

Cricketnext Staff |February 28, 2020, 1:58 PM IST
Now the Indian eves will be up against Sri Lanka in their final group A game on Saturday, and would like to end on a high, winning all their matches.

While India beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday.

Despite the scintillating wins, India have a lot to ponder upon, especially their batting. While the 16-year-old Shafali Verma has impressed one and all with her exceptional power-hitting, none of the other batsmen have been up to the mark. Their strike-rates have been questionable too.

In all the previous three outings, India failed to put on big scores on the board. They managed just 132 runs against Australia, 142 against Bangladesh and 133 vs New Zealand.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy and Harmanpreet Kaur haven't been at their best in their tournament.

Skipper Harmanpreet has rued the inability of her batters to capitalise on good starts and cautioned them against making "silly mistakes" in the knock-out rounds.

"It's a great feeling when your team performs day in day out. Still we made the same mistakes after a good first 10 overs, we got a good start but couldn't carry the momentum," Kaur had said.

"We can't make silly mistakes with harder games coming up. Shafali (Verma) is giving us good starts, her initial runs are crucial for us," she added.

Having made it to the knockouts already, India might be tempted to give a chance to Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh, who might just add strength to the middle order.

Bowling, on the other hand has emerged as India's stronger suit.

In all of India's wins, it is the bowlers who have snatched victories for the team. Against Sri Lanka, who have failed to win a single game in the tournament so far, the bowlers won't face much of a problem.

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has been the star bowler for the team, having bagged eight wickets in three games. She would like to increase her wickets tally in the tournament.

She has been complimented well by the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and fast bowler Shikha Pandey, who have taken wickets at crucial junctures for the team.

Come the match against Sri Lanka, India would like to iron out the glitches from their previous performances.

Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Atapattu (Captain), Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Shashikala Siriwardene, Dilani Manodara, Umesha Thimashini.

(With PTI inputs)

