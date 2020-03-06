ICC T20 World Cup | Would Rather Lose Than Get Free Pass to World Cup Final: Van Niekerk
South Africa captain Dane Van Niekerk said that she would rather lose a semi-final match than "get a free pass" to the World Cup final. Van Niekerk's South Africa narrowly missed out on reaching the ongoing's 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final, losing to hosts Australia by five runs via the Duckworth Lewis Method.
ICC T20 World Cup | Would Rather Lose Than Get Free Pass to World Cup Final: Van Niekerk
South Africa captain Dane Van Niekerk said that she would rather lose a semi-final match than "get a free pass" to the World Cup final. Van Niekerk's South Africa narrowly missed out on reaching the ongoing's 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final, losing to hosts Australia by five runs via the Duckworth Lewis Method.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANSylhet
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020
IRE v AFGGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020
WI v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020
MAL v HKPallekele, Kandy All Fixtures
Team Rankings